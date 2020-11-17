By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vocation Hop Skip & Juice Pale Ale 4X330ml

image 1 of Vocation Hop Skip & Juice Pale Ale 4X330ml
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A tropical pale ale with heavy doses of citrussy Simcoe to get lips hopping. A delicate drop of Citra BBC to start mouths skipping, and enough juice all round to leave you jumping through to the soft bitter finish.
  • We Brew Bold Beers
  • From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on.
  • It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
  • 1.9 UK Units per Serving
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • Enjoy & know your limits.
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Manchester Marble Brewery
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Tasting Notes

  • A delicate drop of Citra BBC to start mouths skipping, and enough juice all round to leave you jumping through to the soft bitter finish

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

5.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool, drink fresh.Best Before: See base of can

Warnings

  • Pour carefully, may contain sediment.

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Vocation Brewery,
  • Craggs Country Bus. Park,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT.

Return to

  • Vocation Brewery,
  • Craggs Country Bus. Park,
  • Hebden Bridge,
  • HX7 5TT.
  • vocationbrewery.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Safety information

Pour carefully, may contain sediment.

