Trek Power Millionaire Shortbread Bar 55G

I love these delicious bars so much, I wish they were a bit cheaper as I can’t resist picking one or two up any time I see them! They are worth it though, nice and sweet with a lovely texture :)
really delicious bar which is also vegan AND gluten free!!! I was very pleasantly surprised and i highly recommend!!
I rarely write reviews but this protein bar is special. I’ve tried a few 20g protein bars, but that extra 5g of protein isn’t worth it when you sacrifice the taste. This trek bar is delicious. It tastes exactly like chocolate and caramel, while being plant based and gluten free. Just as a warning tho it’s not technically vegan as it could contain traces of milk. 10/10 best protein bar I’ve tasted!
I didn't realise this was vegan, tasted like chocolate. Tastes amazing nicest protein type bar I've eaten.
tastier than i was expecting it to be! vegan and gluten free, absolutely perfect!
Delicious gluten free and plant based greatness.
Fantastic! Once again Trek you have made another scrumptious protein snack. Gluten free and dairy free and no compromise on taste! 15 g of protein and only 225kcal that’s amazing. Give this a try and you won’t be disappointed