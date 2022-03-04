We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Trek Power Millionaire Shortbread Bar 55G

5(6)Write a review
£ 1.75
£3.19/100g

Product Description

  • Millionaire Shortbread Inspired High Protein Bar, Covered in A Natural Chocolate Alternative
  • This delicious vegan millionaire shortbread bar was created to finally give you a plant based, high protein, gluten free snack bar - without any artificial sweeteners. Instead, we use only the best, 100% natural ingredients to keep that chocolate and caramel taste you love, but in a healthy, on the go power bar.
  • They contain glorious soya protein crunchies to create that famous shortbread crunch, whilst giving you enough energy to keep you going throughout the day!
  • TREK's Millionaire Shortbread Power bar is packed with plant based ingredients and 15g of protein! It's the perfect healthy vegan snack to treat yourself to or to fuel pre or post workout.
  • This bar is 55g of greatness, just like you deserve!
  • A delicious source of plant based protein, smothered in a naturally vegan and healthy chocolate alternative
  • We pride ourselves on delivering 'better for you' snacks, for every occasion. We want a world where snacks are not overly processed or lab-manufactured. We dedicate our time to selecting ingredients found in nature, focusing on healthy carbohydrate and plant based protein giving you reliable, long lasting and natural energy. Try our Power bars today!
  • Wheat and gluten free
  • Plant based ingredients
  • 15g protein
  • Transfats free
  • GM free
  • Naturally vegan
  • Pack size: 55G
  • Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate (26%), Chocolate Alternative (Dates, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Tigernuts, Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavouring) (18%), Caramel (Glucose Syrup, Cane Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Coconut Milk Powder, Apple Fibres, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin) (13%), Chicory Fibre, Peanut Butter, Dates, Cashews, Date Syrup, Concentrated Grape Juice, Rice Starch, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts, Sesame and Milk.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 55g
Energy 1712kJ/408kcal942kJ/225kcal
Fat 18.0g9.9g
of which saturates 7.0g3.9g
Carbohydrate 27.3g15.0g
of which sugars 20.0g11.0g
Fibre 12.7g7.0g
Protein 28.1g15.4g
Salt 0.90g0.49g
Manganese 0.81mg NRV* 40%0.45mg NRV* 22%
*Nutrient reference value--
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

I love these delicious bars so much, I wish they w

5 stars

I love these delicious bars so much, I wish they were a bit cheaper as I can’t resist picking one or two up any time I see them! They are worth it though, nice and sweet with a lovely texture :)

really delicious bar which is also vegan AND glute

5 stars

really delicious bar which is also vegan AND gluten free!!! I was very pleasantly surprised and i highly recommend!!

The best

5 stars

I rarely write reviews but this protein bar is special. I’ve tried a few 20g protein bars, but that extra 5g of protein isn’t worth it when you sacrifice the taste. This trek bar is delicious. It tastes exactly like chocolate and caramel, while being plant based and gluten free. Just as a warning tho it’s not technically vegan as it could contain traces of milk. 10/10 best protein bar I’ve tasted!

Amazing

5 stars

I didn't realise this was vegan, tasted like chocolate. Tastes amazing nicest protein type bar I've eaten.

tastier than i was expecting it to be! vegan and g

5 stars

tastier than i was expecting it to be! vegan and gluten free, absolutely perfect!

Delicious gluten free and plant based greatness.

5 stars

Fantastic! Once again Trek you have made another scrumptious protein snack. Gluten free and dairy free and no compromise on taste! 15 g of protein and only 225kcal that’s amazing. Give this a try and you won’t be disappointed

