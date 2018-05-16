Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Blend Gingerbread Latte 8 Servings 176g

Product Description
- COSTA COFFEE SIG BLEND G/BREAD LATTE 8 CUP 176G
- For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Coffee
- recyclenow.com
- Box - Cardboard - Widely Recycled
- Compatible with Nescafe® Dolce Gusto®* Machines
- *Dolce Gusto® and Nescafe® are each Registered Trademarks of Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. neither Costa Limited nor All About Food Limited is Associated with Société Des Produits Nestlé S.A. and neither that Company nor any of its affiliates has manufactured or endorsed this product in any way.
- Under Licence from Costa Limited. Costa® is the Registered Trade Mark of Costa Limited.
- A dash of our signature espresso
- A glassful of gently spiced milk
- Sweet & spicy
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 176G
Information
Produce of
Ground and Packed in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Place a cup under the machine
- 2. Insert milk capsule and use '5 stripes' for best flavour
- 3. Insert gingerbread latte capsule and use '2 stripes' for best flavour
Number of uses
Contains 8 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple Court,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
