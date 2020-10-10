By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Northern Monk Scafell New England Ipa 440Ml

5(2)Write a review
Northern Monk Scafell New England Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Canned in the North with Mark Stephenson
  • "I'm an 8 ball pool hustler."
  • Visit the original brewery & tap room
  • 10c refund at SA
  • The summit of the stredge twist series. Where hops peak.
  • Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe
  • Unpasteurised and unfined, this is a fresh product and should be experienced as such.
  • Ey up, we're Northern Monk.
  • A few years ago we set out to brew some of the best beer in the world from a damp Cellar in the North.
  • We didn't have much, but with the support of friends, family and a £5,000 gift from a grandparent, we've come a long way. A lasting commitment to creating the best beer experiences we can, whilst working with the community around us, continues to drive us forward.
  • 2.9 UK Units per can
  • www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Metal™ - recycles forever
  • Enjoy today.
  • Recycle for tomorrow.
  • A Twist on Striding Edge
  • Hazy, Juicy, Tropical
  • The Sunday Times - 100 Best Small Companies to Work for 2020
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat

Alcohol Units

2.9

ABV

6.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Keep it Cool and Enjoy Responsibly.Best Before See Base

Name and address

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.

Return to

  • Northern Monk Brew Co.,
  • The Old Flax Store,
  • Marshalls Mill,
  • Holbeck,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 9YJ.
  • www.northernmonk.com

Net Contents

440ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

5 star IPA

5 stars

unreal beer, northern monk really on top of their game right now, this stuff is tropical, smooth and lovely, def get a can of it if you like IPA

Love this beer!

5 stars

Love this beer!

