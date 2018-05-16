Actimel 100% Dairy Free Blueberry Yogurt 6X100g

- Energy235 kJ 56 kcal3%
Product Description
- Fermented almond and oat based product with blueberry, brown cane sugar, added vitamins and flavourings.
- Widely Recycled
- Almond & oat based
- 2 strains of live cultures
- With vit D & B6 to support the normal function of immune system
- Low in sugar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
Almond and Oat Base (87%) [Water, Roasted Almond Paste (3%), Oat Syrup (2%)], Blueberry Purée (5%), Brown Cane Sugar, Maize Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Tricalcium Citrate (Calcium), Natural Flavourings, Vegan Cultures [Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Casei (L. Casei Danone®)], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamins (B6, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain: other Tree Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
Name and address
(GB): Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
(ROI): Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- (GB): Danone Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Careline: 0808 144 9451
- www.actimel.co.uk
- (ROI): Danone Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- Careline: 1800 949 992
Net Contents
6 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (%RI*):
|Energy
|235 kJ / 56 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|2.1g (3%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g (3%)
|of which sugars
|4.1g (5%)
|Protein
|1.8g (4%)
|Salt
|0g (0%)
|Calcium
|120.2mg (15%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg (15%)
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%)
|*RI : Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
