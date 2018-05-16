Tate & Lyle Caster Baking Sugar 2Kg
Product Description
- Pure cane sugar
- Feeling inspired?
- For recipe inspiration or more information on sugar as part of a balanced diet visit us at www.tasteandsmile.co.uk
- Did you know?
- Tate & Lyle Sugar is made from the natural juice of the sugar cane. Sugar does not just provide sweetness, but enhances flavour, is a natural preservative and gives texture, body and natural colour in baking.
- The key to a healthy lifestyle is to enjoy a variety of foods in moderation and to exercise regularly.
- For baking
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Kosher - KLBD-P
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Tate & Lyle Sugars,
- PO Box 5050,
- Notts,
- NG15 0DJ.
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1700kJ
|-
|400kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|99.95g
|of which sugars
|99.95g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
