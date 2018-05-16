By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tate & Lyle Caster Baking Sugar 2Kg

Tate & Lyle Caster Baking Sugar 2Kg
£ 2.70
£1.35/kg

New

Product Description

  • Pure cane sugar
  • Feeling inspired?
  • For recipe inspiration or more information on sugar as part of a balanced diet visit us at www.tasteandsmile.co.uk
  • Did you know?
  • Tate & Lyle Sugar is made from the natural juice of the sugar cane. Sugar does not just provide sweetness, but enhances flavour, is a natural preservative and gives texture, body and natural colour in baking.
  • The key to a healthy lifestyle is to enjoy a variety of foods in moderation and to exercise regularly.
  • For baking
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD-P
  • Pack size: 2KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied or simply need some help or advice, please contact us on 0845 607 8427 or write to:
  • Tate & Lyle Sugars,
  • PO Box 5050,
  • Notts,
  • NG15 0DJ.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1700kJ
-400kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 99.95g
of which sugars 99.95g
Protein 0g
Salt <0.01g

