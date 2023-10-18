Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Pack

Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Caffeine

Ingredients

Each day (red and yellow) capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg, Caffeine 25mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg, Each night (blue and red) capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg

Net Contents

8 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

See leaflet for further information. Directions How to take: For oral use. The capsules should be swallowed whole with water. Do not chew. How much to take: adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: take two red and yellow capsules every 4-6 hours during the day up to a maximum of 3 doses when necessary. Do not take more than 6 red and yellow capsules in any 24hours. Take two blue and red capsules at night if needed. Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24hours. Do not give to children under 16 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better talk to a doctor. Do not take if: allergic to any ingredient, if you have heart disease, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or you are taking or have taken madi's (antidepressants) within 14 days, if you are taking other sympathomimetic decongestants, you have pheochromocytoma.

Lower age limit

16 Years