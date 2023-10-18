We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Pack
image 1 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Packimage 2 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Packimage 3 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Packimage 4 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Packimage 5 of Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Pack

Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£0.38/each

Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules Paracetamol Cold and Flu 8 Pack
Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Caffeine
Lemsip and the Lemsip logo are trademarks of the RB group of companies

Ingredients

Each day (red and yellow) capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg, Caffeine 25mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg, Each night (blue and red) capsule contains: Paracetamol 500mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 6.1mg

Net Contents

8 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

See leaflet for further information.DirectionsHow to take: For oral use. The capsules should be swallowed whole with water. Do not chew. How much to take: adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: take two red and yellow capsules every 4-6 hours during the day up to a maximum of 3 doses when necessary. Do not take more than 6 red and yellow capsules in any 24hours. Take two blue and red capsules at night if needed. Do not take more than 8 capsules (4 doses) in any 24hours. Do not give to children under 16 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better talk to a doctor. Do not take if: allergic to any ingredient, if you have heart disease, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or you are taking or have taken madi's (antidepressants) within 14 days, if you are taking other sympathomimetic decongestants, you have pheochromocytoma.

Lower age limit

16 Years

View all Colds & Flu

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here