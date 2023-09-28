We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Creamfields Fat Free Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

Creamfields Fat Free Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

4.4(61)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£0.85

£0.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pot
Energy
250kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 250kJ / 59kcal

Fat free Greek style natural yogurt.
Creamfields Delicious Dairy
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt(Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Water, Starter Culture, Dried Skimmed Milk).

Allergy Information

Contains milk.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

View all Natural & Greek Style Yogurts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here