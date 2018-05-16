By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jude's Caramel Pecan Ice Cream 460Ml

Jude's Caramel Pecan Ice Cream 460Ml
Product Description

  • Dairy ice cream with caramel and caramelised pecans
  • Win
  • A year's supply of ice cream!
  • Enter our competition here
  • www.judes.co.uk/win
  • 10% of profits go to charity
  • We're Jude's. A family who love creating utterly delicious ice cream. It all started with one man mixing and churning in his Hampshire dairy barn. His creations were lip-smackingly good. So good he gave them his wife's name, Jude.
  • Today top chefs serve our ice cream and we've bagged over 40 Great Taste Awards.
  • Our mission is to knock your socks off. Every time.
  • Made with fresh cream
  • Great taste 2016
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Whole Milk (56%), Caramel (10%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Butter], Demerara Sugar, Caramelised Pecan Nuts (4%) [Sugar, Pecan Pieces (Nuts), Glucose Syrup Solution, Sweetcream Butter (Milk), Salt], Brown Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fresh Double Cream (3%), Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum and Guar Gum, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Peanuts.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Best before: see base

Name and address

  • Jude's,
  • Northfields Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • S021 1QA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Jude's,
  • Northfields Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • S021 1QA,
  • UK.
  • hello@judes.co.uk

Net Contents

460ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy584kJ
-140kcal
Fat7.1g
of which saturates4.0g
Carbohydrate16.0g
of which sugars15.4g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.16g

