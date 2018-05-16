By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Um Oriental Platter 60 Party Piece 900G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 5.00
£0.56/100g
  • Oriental Platter.
  • Sweet & Sour Money Bag:
  • Stir fried mixed fruits and vegetables in a oriental style sauce wrapped in filo pastry.
  • Vegetable Spring Roll:
  • Deep fried, stir fried mixed vegetables in soy sauce, wrapped in a crispy filo pastry.
  • Prawn Wonton:
  • Stir fried prawn and vegetables with garlic and black pepper wrapped in a filo pastry.
  • 20 Sweet & sour money bags
  • 20 Vegetable spring rolls
  • 20 Prawn wontons
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Gluten, Sesame Seeds, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, ensure products are served piping hot.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre heat the oil to 180°c.
Remove the required amount from the packaging.
Deep fry for 4 minutes at 180°c, until golden brown.
Turn out onto absorbent paper for 1 minute, then serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat the oven to gas mark 6 or 180°c.
Remove the required amount from the packaging.
Place the required amount of product on a baking tray.
Cook for 20 to 22 minutes at gas mark 6, 180°c.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • May contain small pieces of shell

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Universal Meats (UK) Ltd,
  • Hall Place,
  • Seal,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • Kent.

Net Contents

60 x 900g ℮ Party Pieces

Safety information

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour, Water, Diced Pineapple (8%), Sweet Corn (8%), Diced Tomato (7%), Sliced Carrot (6%), Tomato Sauce (Water, Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Food Additive), Diced Onion (4%), Diced Green Pepper (3%), Tomato Paste (100% Tomato), Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Diced Spring Onion, White Vinegar, Salt, Contains Gluten, Wheat

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer Sweet & Sour Money Bag
    Energy1109kj/263kcal153kj/35kcal
    Protein5.1g0.7g
    Carbohydrate40.6g5.5g
    (of which sugars5.8g0.7g)
    Fat9.1g1.1g
    (of which saturates4.0g0.6g)
    Fibre6.8g1.1g
    Sodium0.2g0.1g
    Salt0.3g0.1g

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour, Water, Sliced Cabbage (29%), Bean Sprouts (18%), Diced Carrots (13%), Diced Green Pepper (11%), Diced Onions (9%), Mushrooms (8%), Soy Sauce (4%)(Water, Wheat Flour, Soy Bean, Salt), Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Contains Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer Vegetable Spring Roll
    Energy719kj/172kcal109kj/26kcal
    Protein4.5g0.8g
    Carbohydrate25.5g3.9g
    (of which sugars2.1g0.3g)
    Fat5.6g0.9g
    (of which saturates2.0g0.2g)
    Fibre6.6g1.1g
    Sodium0.5g0.1g
    Salt1.1g0.1g

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour, Water, Sliced Onion (17%), Minced Prawn (14%), Sliced Green Pepper (8%), Sliced Carrot (6%), Chopped Garlic (2.5%), Palm Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Black Pepper (0.2%), Contains Crustaceans, Gluten, Wheat

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100gPer Prawn Wonton
    Energy1157kj/275kcal160kj/38kcal
    Protein9.1g1.2g
    Carbohydrate33.0g4.7g
    (of which sugars3.0g0.5g)
    Fat12.1g1.8g
    (of which saturates4.2g0.6g)
    Fibre8.5g1.4g
    Sodium0.6g0.1g
    Salt1.2g0.1g

