Um Oriental Platter 60 Party Piece 900G

- Oriental Platter.
- Sweet & Sour Money Bag:
- Stir fried mixed fruits and vegetables in a oriental style sauce wrapped in filo pastry.
- Vegetable Spring Roll:
- Deep fried, stir fried mixed vegetables in soy sauce, wrapped in a crispy filo pastry.
- Prawn Wonton:
- Stir fried prawn and vegetables with garlic and black pepper wrapped in a filo pastry.
- 20 Sweet & sour money bags
- 20 Vegetable spring rolls
- 20 Prawn wontons
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Gluten, Sesame Seeds, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen.
All appliances vary, ensure products are served piping hot.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Pre heat the oil to 180°c.
Remove the required amount from the packaging.
Deep fry for 4 minutes at 180°c, until golden brown.
Turn out onto absorbent paper for 1 minute, then serve.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre heat the oven to gas mark 6 or 180°c.
Remove the required amount from the packaging.
Place the required amount of product on a baking tray.
Cook for 20 to 22 minutes at gas mark 6, 180°c.
Warnings
- Warning
- May contain small pieces of shell
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Universal Meats (UK) Ltd,
- Hall Place,
- Seal,
- Sevenoaks,
- Kent.
Return to
- Universal Meats (UK) Ltd,
- Hall Place,
- Seal,
- Sevenoaks,
- Kent.
Net Contents
60 x 900g ℮ Party Pieces
Safety information
Warning May contain small pieces of shell
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Diced Pineapple (8%), Sweet Corn (8%), Diced Tomato (7%), Sliced Carrot (6%), Tomato Sauce (Water, Tomato, Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Food Additive), Diced Onion (4%), Diced Green Pepper (3%), Tomato Paste (100% Tomato), Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Diced Spring Onion, White Vinegar, Salt, Contains Gluten, Wheat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Gluten, Sesame Seeds, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat
Storage
- Keep frozen
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Per Sweet & Sour Money Bag Energy 1109kj/263kcal 153kj/35kcal Protein 5.1g 0.7g Carbohydrate 40.6g 5.5g (of which sugars 5.8g 0.7g) Fat 9.1g 1.1g (of which saturates 4.0g 0.6g) Fibre 6.8g 1.1g Sodium 0.2g 0.1g Salt 0.3g 0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sliced Cabbage (29%), Bean Sprouts (18%), Diced Carrots (13%), Diced Green Pepper (11%), Diced Onions (9%), Mushrooms (8%), Soy Sauce (4%)(Water, Wheat Flour, Soy Bean, Salt), Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Contains Gluten, Sesame, Soya, Wheat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Gluten, Sesame Seeds, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat
Storage
- Keep frozen
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Per Vegetable Spring Roll Energy 719kj/172kcal 109kj/26kcal Protein 4.5g 0.8g Carbohydrate 25.5g 3.9g (of which sugars 2.1g 0.3g) Fat 5.6g 0.9g (of which saturates 2.0g 0.2g) Fibre 6.6g 1.1g Sodium 0.5g 0.1g Salt 1.1g 0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Sliced Onion (17%), Minced Prawn (14%), Sliced Green Pepper (8%), Sliced Carrot (6%), Chopped Garlic (2.5%), Palm Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat), Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Black Pepper (0.2%), Contains Crustaceans, Gluten, Wheat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Gluten, Sesame Seeds, Soya\Soybeans, Wheat
Storage
- Keep frozen
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Per Prawn Wonton Energy 1157kj/275kcal 160kj/38kcal Protein 9.1g 1.2g Carbohydrate 33.0g 4.7g (of which sugars 3.0g 0.5g) Fat 12.1g 1.8g (of which saturates 4.2g 0.6g) Fibre 8.5g 1.4g Sodium 0.6g 0.1g Salt 1.2g 0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020