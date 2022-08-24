Naturya Organic Blend Energy Banana Flavoured 250G
Product Description
- Energy Functional Blend
- To learn more about our Functional Blends visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Supports normal energy metabolism and muscle function*
- *Contributes to...
- Energy
- Vitamin C, copper & manganese contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Muscle
- Magnesium & potassium contribute to normal muscle function
- Our Energy Blend brings together superfoods from around the world to support your energy levels. It is high in copper, manganese and vitamin C to sustain energy levels and is a source of magnesium to support muscle function.
- Enjoy the tropical, fruity flavours of banana and baobab combined with nutty, caramel notes of lucuma and maca. This energising blend is perfect for stirring into your porridge or mixing with milk or your favourite plant-based alternative, as a smoothie or shake.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Lucuma, maca & baobab
- Vitamin C, copper, manganese
- No added sugar
- 100% natural ingredients
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Lucuma Powder (26%), Organic Maca Powder (19%), Organic Baobab Powder (16%), Organic Hemp Protein Powder (15%), Organic Banana Powder (13%), Organic Camu Camu Powder, Natural Banana Flavouring, Thickener (Organic Guar Gum), Organic Ginger Powder
Allergy Information
- Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Blend with your favourite smoothie and enjoy
- Stir into porridge or yoghurt to boost your breakfast
- Add 25g (2 1/2 tablespoons) to 250ml of milk, or your favourite plant-based alternative, shake well and enjoy
- Quick tip...
- Mix with juice for an energising drink
- Shake well before use.
- 1 tablespoon = 10 g
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 25g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1363 kJ
|341 kJ
|-
|324 kcal
|81 kcal
|Fat
|1.4 g
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|13 g
|of which sugars
|27 g
|6.8 g
|Fibre
|20 g
|5.0 g
|Protein
|16 g
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.02 g
|Vitamin C
|773 mg
|966
|193 mg
|242
|Potassium
|1772 mg
|89
|443 mg
|22
|Magnesium
|246 mg
|66
|62 mg
|16
|Iron
|10 mg
|72
|2.5 mg
|18
|Copper
|1.5 mg
|152
|0.38 mg
|38
|Manganese
|3.6 mg
|180
|0.90 mg
|45
|Iodine
|98 µg
|65
|24.4 µg
|16
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake of vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
