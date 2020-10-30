By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Men Sensitive Xl Gift Set

4.3(29)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Men Sensitive Xl Gift Set
£ 7.50
£7.50/each
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN SENSITIVE XL GIFT SET
  • Why go big when you can go BIGGER? Pick up this XL Sensitive gift set from NIVEA® MEN to protect against the five signs of skin irritation. The full gift pack contains: NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, the mild foam with bamboo extracts cares and respects the needs of sensitive skin and ensures that no-dry skin feeling. Our NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml, the gentle formula reliably protects you from sweat and body odour for 48 hours while soothing Chamomile extract helps prevent skin irritation. This gift set is the perfect stocking filler - just bigger.
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
  • NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Protect Anti Perspirant
  • Made in Poland
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel
  • Made in Germany
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel
  • Durability after opening: 12M
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® X000000, www.fsc.org
  • This gift packaging is 100% plastic free
  • ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® MEN Sensitive Protect Anti Perspirant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum

Preparation and Usage

  • Please always check the packaging of the products inside

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50º C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin, Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • D-20245,
  • Hamburg.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50º C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin, Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

29 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best mosturiser

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

My husband is using Nevia body wash, and Nevia cream mosturiser. It's smells really nice and keeps your skin really soft and mosturiser in cold winter weather I would recommend this product

Nice gift pack!

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

My partner loved these and commented on how nice they smell!

Great gift

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

I bought this product for my partner and he loved it. Very kind and soft on skin and smells great. Perfect little gift for the men in your life and good for all occasions. Would highly recommend it.

Not bad

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

My husband loves Nivea shower stuff and I've bought this for him to try. I'm sharing his experience. He said the cream is good so the deodorant but its protection and smell doesn't last long. He is a barber and he uses deodorants a lot, so don't know why this one isn't last longing

Trusted name

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Normally buy cheaper product but as a gift I tried this and now a convert as goes a bit further so cost was really very negligible

Shower gel & antiperspirant sensitive

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Large capacity lasts for a very long time. The smell of freshness after washing with gel stays for a very long time as well. The skin is moist and in no case dry. Antiperspirant keeps the skin dry all day long. No sweat marks on clothes. Dries very quickly without creating unsightly stains on clothes. Perfect for sensitive skin because is alcohol free. I recommend both products for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good sized giftpack for sensitive skin

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The Nivea Men Sensitive XL Giftpack comes with a large shower gel bottle and a deodorant spray. I like the fragrance of the deodorant as it has a distinctively fresh scent. Once applied there has been no skin irritation and it lasts well over a day while still smelling fresh. The shower gel has a weaker scent. It lathers well and as expected with a sensitive range there's no irritation from the product. I'm happy with the products and will continue to use them. For the giftpack itself, I think there should be a face wash or moisturiser included to feel like you are getting value for money from a giftpack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea for men sensitive skin

4 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

When you using the product there was a nice soothing feel to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh

3 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

Smelt fresh but a bit feminine but wouldn’t put me off buying it as it’s a nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect product for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from nivea.co.uk

The set - Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, also includes the Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml. My husband has sensitive skin and this shower gel is fine for him causing no skin issues. It is a good value and a really nice fresh smell. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Men Everyday Kit Gift Set

£ 10.00
£10.00/each
Clubcard Price

L'oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect Gift Set

£ 7.00
£7.00/each
Clubcard Price

Dove Radiantly Refreshing Duo Gift Set

£ 6.50
£3.25/each
Clubcard Price

Lynx Gold Duo Gift Set

£ 6.00
£3.00/each
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here