Nivea Men Sensitive Xl Gift Set

Best mosturiser
Review from nivea.co.uk
My husband is using Nevia body wash, and Nevia cream mosturiser. It's smells really nice and keeps your skin really soft and mosturiser in cold winter weather I would recommend this product
Nice gift pack!
Review from nivea.co.uk
My partner loved these and commented on how nice they smell!
Great gift
Review from nivea.co.uk
I bought this product for my partner and he loved it. Very kind and soft on skin and smells great. Perfect little gift for the men in your life and good for all occasions. Would highly recommend it.
Not bad
Review from nivea.co.uk
My husband loves Nivea shower stuff and I've bought this for him to try. I'm sharing his experience. He said the cream is good so the deodorant but its protection and smell doesn't last long. He is a barber and he uses deodorants a lot, so don't know why this one isn't last longing
Trusted name
Review from nivea.co.uk
Normally buy cheaper product but as a gift I tried this and now a convert as goes a bit further so cost was really very negligible
Shower gel & antiperspirant sensitive
Review from nivea.co.uk
Large capacity lasts for a very long time. The smell of freshness after washing with gel stays for a very long time as well. The skin is moist and in no case dry. Antiperspirant keeps the skin dry all day long. No sweat marks on clothes. Dries very quickly without creating unsightly stains on clothes. Perfect for sensitive skin because is alcohol free. I recommend both products for everyday use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good sized giftpack for sensitive skin
Review from nivea.co.uk
The Nivea Men Sensitive XL Giftpack comes with a large shower gel bottle and a deodorant spray. I like the fragrance of the deodorant as it has a distinctively fresh scent. Once applied there has been no skin irritation and it lasts well over a day while still smelling fresh. The shower gel has a weaker scent. It lathers well and as expected with a sensitive range there's no irritation from the product. I'm happy with the products and will continue to use them. For the giftpack itself, I think there should be a face wash or moisturiser included to feel like you are getting value for money from a giftpack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea for men sensitive skin
Review from nivea.co.uk
When you using the product there was a nice soothing feel to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh
Review from nivea.co.uk
Smelt fresh but a bit feminine but wouldn’t put me off buying it as it’s a nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect product for sensitive skin
Review from nivea.co.uk
The set - Nivea Men Sensitive Shower Gel 400ml, also includes the Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray 200ml. My husband has sensitive skin and this shower gel is fine for him causing no skin issues. It is a good value and a really nice fresh smell. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]