Northern Dough Co Chocolate Brownie Cookie Dough 360G

Northern Dough Co Chocolate Brownie Cookie Dough 360G
£ 2.95
£0.82/100g

New

Product Description

  • NORTHERN DOUGH CO CHOC BROWNIE CKIE/DGH 360G
  • The best cookies are enjoyed warm and gooey, fresh from the oven. So, we created our frozen chocolate chunk filled dough to satisfy all your on-demand cookie needs in a matter of minutes.
  • There's enough for everyone, so don't forget to share!
  • Cord: widely recycled
  • Film: not currently recycled
  • Chunky Chocolate
  • Gooey Goodness
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salted Butter (Milk, Salt), Dark Chocolate Pieces (7.4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), White Chocolate Pieces (7.4%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Cocoa Powder (11% Fat Solids), Natural Vanilla Flavour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Wheat (Gluten), Milk, Soya, Egg.

Storage

Keep Frozen. Once thawed do not re-freeze.Use within 24 hours. Do not consume raw.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
  • PO Box 2072,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 9DA.

Return to

  • The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
  • PO Box 2072,
  • Preston,
  • PR5 9DA.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy1901kJ/454kcal
Total Fat20.5g
Of which saturates12.3g
Carbohydrates59.5g
which sugars38.2g
Fibre3.2g
Protein6.2g
Salt0.4g

