Northern Dough Co Chocolate Brownie Cookie Dough 360G
New
Product Description
- NORTHERN DOUGH CO CHOC BROWNIE CKIE/DGH 360G
- The best cookies are enjoyed warm and gooey, fresh from the oven. So, we created our frozen chocolate chunk filled dough to satisfy all your on-demand cookie needs in a matter of minutes.
- There's enough for everyone, so don't forget to share!
- Cord: widely recycled
- Film: not currently recycled
- Chunky Chocolate
- Gooey Goodness
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salted Butter (Milk, Salt), Dark Chocolate Pieces (7.4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), White Chocolate Pieces (7.4%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Cocoa Powder (11% Fat Solids), Natural Vanilla Flavour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate)
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Wheat (Gluten), Milk, Soya, Egg.
Storage
Keep Frozen. Once thawed do not re-freeze.Use within 24 hours. Do not consume raw.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Northern Dough Co Ltd,
- PO Box 2072,
- Preston,
- PR5 9DA.
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1901kJ/454kcal
|Total Fat
|20.5g
|Of which saturates
|12.3g
|Carbohydrates
|59.5g
|which sugars
|38.2g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
