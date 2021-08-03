We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mixx Streambuds Sports Earphones Black

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Mixx Streambuds Sports Earphones Black

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

  • Play your music for up to 7 hours on a single charge, that's long enough to run a marathon.
  • These sleek, true wireless sports earbuds are designed to fit comfortably and are discreet to wear.
  • With flexible over ear hooks to keep your earbuds securely in place however intensive your workout.
  • Ideal for the gym, running, walking and other forms of exercise, even skipping or trampolining!
  • With Bluetooth wireless connectivity you can activate Siri or Google Assistant and take calls hands free while on the go.
  • H4cm x W14cm x D8cm
  • 7 hours play time on a single charge
  • Single button controls to play, pause and talk hands free
  • IPX5 rated resistance to water and dust

Information

View all Headphones & Earphones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great price for the item, And good with sound

5 stars

Great price for the item, And good with sound

Not loud enough

3 stars

Not loud enough when used with iPhone 11, it may be different with other phones but I doubt it, very disappointed for the money I paid for them

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here