Parker Jotter Originals Fountain Pen, Blue & Black Ink

Jotter Originals, the original design icon capturing thoughts and inspiring new ideas since 1954. The range of Parker fountain pens combine Jotter's distinctive silhouette and arrow clip with a retro colour palette that pays tribute to over 60 years of writing excellence. A vibrant addition to the Jotter family and perfect for on-the-go writing, Parker Jotter Originals brings a retro flair to every stroke of the pen.
Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come.For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.
Glossy black finish with a retro touch inspires original ideasThe iconic Jotter design, now as a fountain penUltra resistant scratch-free plastic bodyFeather-shaped medium nib allows you to experience the pleasure of fountain pen writingIncludes one long black and one long blue Quink cartridge to take on any writing task that comes your way

Made in France

