Magnitone Xoxo Silicone Cleansing Brush
- 8000 Micro-Sonic Pulsations p/min - Gets deep, under skin's surface, where hands can't to dislodge trapped impurities
- This cute, compact and ultra-soft daily cleansing brush, goes deep and purges pores from impurities, in the most gentle way. The soft silicone touch-points transmit over 8000 Micro-Sonic pulsations a minute, deep below the skin's surface, to empty out pores and gently massage skin for a beautifully conditioned, healthy glow.
- XOXO has 3 cleansing zones in each corner for different skin types (or different areas of the face); oily/normal, dry/sensitive, massage. And it has 8 speed settings to allow you to fully customise your cleansing routine.
- Fully waterproof, rechargeable via USB (1 charge takes 2 hours and lasts a month), and made from naturally antibacterial PurO™ high-grade silicone, meaning you can keep on giving your skin the love it deserves time and time again without needing to replace anything.
- H10cm x W10cm x D4cm
- Ultra-soft daily cleansing to help balance skin and control breakouts
- 3 zones - for different skin areas or types oily/normal, dry/sensitive, massage
Information
Preparation and Usage
- How to Cleanse in 60 seconds with Magnitone XOXO
- It's not an extra step, just a better step to your normal daily skincare routine.
- Step 1: Wet your brush. Apply usual cleanser to face or brush. Press the button once
- Step 2: Choose your cleansing zone appropriate to your skin type. Select the speed you prefer and gently glide the brush over skin in small circles, let the Micro-Sonic pulsations do all the work. After 1 minute (or when your skin feels squeaky clean and refreshed), turn the brush off
- Step 3 : Rinse your face and gently pat dry
- Step 4: Apply your regular creams and moisturisers… watch them sink in like never before
Using Product Information
