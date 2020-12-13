Philips Nose Trimmer Nt3650

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not the item shown in the picture 1 stars A Tesco Customer13th December 2020 Purchased this trimmer because I wanted the version shown in the picture but was sent out the new updated version which is nowhere near as good. Report

top marks 5 stars A Tesco Customer2nd December 2020 Excellent little machine, I have had one for a number of years and it beats all the others by a mile, so simple to use and clean, I even use it on my upper lip when I'm trimming my moustache. I can't praise it enough :) Report

Excellent 5 stars Review from philips.com 2nd August 2020 What an excellent product! Previous to this I'd been having a nose wax to remove those bush hairs, which is both painful and doesn't get to those stubborn hairs. Or to self-depilate using a pair of blunt end scissors and a mirror; less painful but very awkward. This little trimmer gets the job done in a jiffy; just run it inside the nostril and it'll trim where and what it's supposed to. You can hear a "chopping" nose as it works it way through the errant hairs. It can pull (rather than cut) occasionally, but that's not a problem for me. Just as simple is running the trimmer around the ears to remove those stray hairs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This produxt does the job 5 stars Review from philips.com 15th July 2020 I really enjoyed using this product as it does exactly what it is built for and does it with ease, there is no tugging at hairs and ripping them out, it is a smooth operation and I would really recommend this product to anyone. I also enjoyed grooming my eyebrows, it is a great all round product and really does what it says on the box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Practical and light weight 5 stars Review from philips.com 12th July 2020 Philips have created a lightweight trimmer for a pain free trim of both the nose and eyebrows. There was no snagging or pulling during use, so no discomfort was experienced. Batteries were included so it could be used straight away. The set up was very easy. A nice size to take away if needed. It was also easy to clean ready for the next use. A practical and useful trimmer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Useful trimmer 4 stars Review from philips.com 11th July 2020 I have been using this trimmer for a few weeks now and it has done its job quite well. It was easy to set up and use. It trims my ear and nose hair as needed and doesn't pull or snag the hairs, so is pain free. The trimmer is also very easy to rinse and clean. It will also be very handy for taking on holiday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent bit of kit 5 stars Review from philips.com 9th July 2020 Excellent bit of kit! Comfortable and pain free without pulling at all. Great addition to my grooming routine and has a pouch with it too for storage and travel. No cords as it’s battery operated so portable and comfortable to hold and use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy, portable, effective 4 stars Review from philips.com 8th July 2020 Handy little device if you're looking for short, quick trims, such as 5 minutes or less. Mainly because the hand may get tired of holding the device upwards for longer. Even though the grip is comfortable and small, it feels on the bulky side. The blades must be really sharp as the performance on nose hair and eyebrows was excellent (there was some fear of pulling initially but it worked fine). Worry not if you're a bit unsure of how to use it such as the suggested direction of trimming - it's all in the instructions. Cleaning is very easy too - a quick rinse of the blade tip under the tap and done (we haven't tried to submerge the whole device, for example, in shower). The trimmer is portable and battery operated, and has a smart design - as expected of Philips. I would only suggest the manufacturer to consider a more eco friendly packaging and that's all. Happy with our trimmer, hope it lasts a good while! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great piece of kit 5 stars Review from philips.com 8th July 2020 Really great piece of kit! Comfortable to use, and does the job without pulling or pain. Battery operated and comes with a little travel pouch. Great addition to my grooming regime! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]