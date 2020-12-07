Philips S1231/41 Rotary Shaver

Easy to use and really easy to clean
I found it took almost 5 weeks to get comfortable to use on my skin. I have had it now 2 months and am really pleased with the shave. It gives me a smooth shave and the recharge lasts over 7 days. Really easy to keep clean. Thank you once again Philips.
very good first rotary shaver
better than old braun could do with brush to clean blades
Disappointed no case or cleaning brush
Disappointed no case or cleaning brush Makes all the difference
cool
I like most things about this shaver, easy to use and clean. the only thing I don't like is that you have to unplug the shaver before you use. I leave mine on the dressing table charging and pick it up to use, this one won't work as my previous models have done. but its a battery razor after all.
it is great
A good rotary shaver. Fits well in your hand and has the beard/edge trimmer built-in. Nice sprung rotary heads, which are sharp and cut close enough for an electric shaver. Easy to clean and comes with the small cleaning brush. One charge lasts over two weeks, which is pretty good. My one criticism (and it's a small one) is that when cleaning out the head the flip-up top comes off quite easily and can drop on the floor! So needs to be held if you're tapping it to get the whiskers out. But overall it does the job really well.
Very nice shaver.
Nice size, lightweight but not skimpy, comfortable to hold. I'm very pleased with the rear pop-up trimmer, really useful. Great birthday present to me, thanks. The S1332/41.
Loved it!
My husband loved this electric shaver! Easy to use...gentle on your skin...very good for sensitive skin...very impressed by it... very happy costumer...with definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow! Amazing product!
I don’t know why I didn’t get this sooner! It’s made my life so much easier! Such a smooth shave & great battery too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product has great features!
This product is so easy to clean and use, my husband always used to use razors but after this product he threw away his old razors and is obsessed with this product, its so easy to clean and very basic but practical! highly recommend it to all families [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
It’s a great shaver however the downside is the charger. Unfortunately, you have to get another plug for the charger to fit as it won’t fit into a normal style plug. What I did like about the shaver is that it collects your hair inside and there’s no mess. The shaver worked great and left a smoothe finish. I would recommend this product as it’s reliable and you can purchase at a reasonable price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]