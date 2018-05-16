Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santa 29G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including rice based crispy pieces (6%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- The all new KITKAT Santa is mini creamy milk chocolate santas with a crispy wafer and milk chocolate filling. Celebrate your Christmas with KITKAT Milk Chocolate Filled Santas!
- New for 2020, these santas use sustainably sourced cocoa from the Rainforest Alliance. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- Rich chocolatey centre with crunchy wafer pieces
- Pack size: 29G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Fibre (Bamboo), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Santa = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
29g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per santa
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|647kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|155kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|31.4g
|9.1g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|16.1g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|14.6g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
