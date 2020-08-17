Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Santas 5X29g
Product Description
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Smooth creamy milk chocolate santas with a crispy wafer and chocolate centre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 145G
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Santa = 1 Serving
Contains 5 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
