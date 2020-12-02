By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dairy Box Christmas Milk Chocolate Assortment 388G

1(4)Write a review
Dairy Box Christmas Milk Chocolate Assortment 388G
£ 8.00
£2.07/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Assorted milk chocolates.
  • Dairy Box is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • Dairy Box Christmas Collection offers a delicious selection of milk chocolates. Select from 40 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines: Vanilla Cup, Hazel Smooth, Cookies & Crème Sundae, Crispy Chocolate Ripple, Caramel Truffle, Caramel Heart, Raspberry Kiss, Chocolate Velvet, Orange Surprise and Rose Bliss. Vanilla Cup- Soft vanilla with a fine crunch and a dark chocolate drop Hazel Smooth- Simply delicious hazelnut flavour praline Cookies & Crème Sundae- A delightful cookie crumb centre, wrapped in milk chocolate Crispy Chocolate Ripple- Chunky milk chocolate with a crunchy bite Caramel Truffle- Caramel flavour truffle meets light crisp pieces in milk and white chocolate Caramel Heart- Delicious caramel flavour centre encase in smooth milk chocolate Raspberry Kiss- Refreshing raspberry flavour crème in a milk chocolate shell Chocolate Velvet- Luxurious velvety truffle with a pure white chocolate top Orange Surprise- Delicate orange flavoured truffle blended with crispy pieces Rose Bliss- Smooth rose flavour truffle encase in milk chocolate Perfect to enjoy with friends and family or perfect as a gift at Christmas!
  • Have you tried Dairy Box 360g? A delcious selection of truffles and pralines, perfect for gifting.
  • recyclenow.com
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Insert - Recycle
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • A delicious festive assortment of milk chocolates
  • Contains 40 delicious milk chocolates in a variety of truffles and pralines
  • Dairy Box contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 388G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Hazelnuts, Humectant (Sorbitol), Powdered Malt (Wheat and Barley), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Powder, Concentrated Butter (from Milk), Barley Malt, Salt, Stabiliser (Invertase), Whey Protein (from Milk), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids: 18% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Egg.

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know your servings
  • 2 Sweets = 1 serving

Number of uses

Contains 19 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203 York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203 York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

388g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2252kJ419kJ8400kJ
-539kcal100kcal2000kcal5%
Fat31.3g5.8g70g8%
of which: saturates16.6g3.1g20g16%
Carbohydrate56.0g10.4g260g4%
of which: sugars54.6g10.2g90g11%
Fibre1.5g0.3g
Protein6.9g1.3g50g2%
Salt0.19g0.03g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400KJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains 19 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Boxes delivered were not exactly the same as shown

1 stars

My boxes arrived with "The Limited Edition" printed on them, not "Christmas edition" as shown in the photo. As I wanted to give then as Christmas gifts, I wouldn't have bought them if I'd known they would be different to the photo on here.

Misleading big box

1 stars

The chocolates are delicious but they are very OVERPRICED. Don't be misled by the size of the box. The box is far too big in ratio to the contents.

DISSAPOINTING

1 stars

Very dissaointing - very few chocolates for the price and they all taste the samish

Palm oil (again)

1 stars

Good offer price but contains palm oil from unsustainable sources

Usually bought next

Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

£ 4.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Clubcard Price

Quality Street Tub 650G

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

Celebrations Tub 650G

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here