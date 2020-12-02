Dairy Box Christmas Milk Chocolate Assortment 388G

Boxes delivered were not exactly the same as shown
My boxes arrived with "The Limited Edition" printed on them, not "Christmas edition" as shown in the photo. As I wanted to give then as Christmas gifts, I wouldn't have bought them if I'd known they would be different to the photo on here.
Misleading big box
The chocolates are delicious but they are very OVERPRICED. Don't be misled by the size of the box. The box is far too big in ratio to the contents.
DISSAPOINTING
Very dissaointing - very few chocolates for the price and they all taste the samish
Palm oil (again)
Good offer price but contains palm oil from unsustainable sources