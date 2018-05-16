After Eight Gin & Tonic Dark Chocolate Mint 200G
New
Product Description
- Dark chocolates with a gin and tonic flavour peppermint fondant centre.
- Wafer thin pieces of mint and gin and tonic flavoured fondant wrapped in dark chocolate, each in their own crisp envelope. Each square piece is the perfect balance of soft, refreshing mint and gin and tonic flavoured fondant with thin dark chocolate, making it the finishing touch to any meal. After Eight wafer thin mints are the nation's favourite after dinner mints. After Eight has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and After Eight was born. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Niomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, After Eight continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
- Have you enjoyed our classic After Eight mints recently? Still the nation's favourite after dinner mints, the perfect balance of dark chocolate and refreshing mint fondant in wafer thin pieces, each in their own crisp envelope, round off a meal beautifully. They are squares seen in the best circles.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
- Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Natural Juniper Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Invertase), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Peppermint Oil, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Preparation and Usage
- Best served cold
Number of uses
Contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 mints
|Energy
|1796 kJ
|298 kJ
|-
|427 kcal
|71 kcal
|Fat
|12,9 g
|2,1 g
|- of which are saturates
|7,6 g
|1,3 g
|Available Carbohydrates
|73,1 g
|12,1 g
|- of which are sugars
|67,4 g
|11,2 g
|Fibre
|2,8 g
|0,5 g
|Protein
|2,1 g
|0,4 g
|Salt
|0,03 g
|0,01 g
|One portion = 2 mints
|-
|-
|Contains 12 servings
|-
|-
