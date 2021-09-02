Juice Boom 360 Bluetooth Speaker
- The Juice® Boom360 wireless speaker has been specially designed to provide an amazing rich powerful sound. Built into the Juice® Boom360 is a 5 watt speakers which provides you with a premium audio experience wherever you are. The on-body Juice® control panel allows you to play, pause and alter the volume of your music, so no need to reach for your device!
- H15cm x W11.4cm x D9cm
- 3 hours of playtime
- 360 sound
- 10m bluetooth range
Information
