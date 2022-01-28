Harry Potter Mystery Capsule

Surprise Reveal. Discover the magic, use color-coded, heat and water reveal clues to unlock the surprise Hogwarts character in each crest.

Unibox and Collect. Hogwarts inspired capsule crest including: 1 Hogwarts Character figurine, 1 Fantastic Beast pet, 1 wand and 3 surprise accessories.

Collect Them All. 10 characters to collect in Series 1! Including 1 rare character and 1 ultra-rare.

The Magical Capsules offer a brand-new way to unbox and collect the enchanting creatures and wizards of the Wizarding World. Perfect for Harry Potter fans. Each bronze Hogwarts crest contains an iconic character from the Harry Potter series. There are 10 characters to collect in Series 1, you will find them listed on the collector card. Inside each crest you will discover 7 magical surprises. In an unboxing journey of discovery, you must use color-coded, heat, and water-reveal mechanisms to unlock the surprise character hidden within a secret chamber. Each capsule includes 1 Hogwarts character, 1 Fantastic Beast Pet, 1 wand and 2 accessories. Will you find Harry, Hermione, Ron, Luna, or Snape? Follow the clues, use your spells, and you will find enchanted creatures and wizards within.