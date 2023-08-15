We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina Dentalife Small Dog Chews 30 Sticks 490G

4.7(330)
Complementary pet food for adult dogs.Veterinary Oral Health Council VOHC Accepted®Helps Control Tartarwww.VOHC.orgThe VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialized in oral health.VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council)
Your dog has specific needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to their overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina® DentaLife®, a dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental dog chews are designed for daily usage, and every day chewing means more time cleaning.
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Daily Oral CareNatural Cleaning ActionChewy Porous TextureScientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-upOver 4 Weeks of Daily Dental HygieneSmall 7-12kgRidges to massage the gumlineDeep clean with back of mouth actionOne stick per dayContributes to fresh breathTasty recipeWholesome ingredients (corn, wheat)Vitamin D & calcium for strong teethLow in fatNo added sugarMade with natural ingredients, and no added artificial flavours or colours
Pack size: 490G
Vitamin D & calcium for strong teeth
Low in fatNo added sugar

Ingredients

Cereals* (62% extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts*, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Net Contents

10 x 49g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For a small dog from 7kg to 12kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving them the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him/her daily.

