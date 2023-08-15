Purina Dentalife Small Dog Chews 30 Sticks 490G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Veterinary Oral Health Council VOHC Accepted® Helps Control Tartar www.VOHC.org The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialized in oral health. VOHC (Veterinary Oral Health Council)

Your dog has specific needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to their overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina® DentaLife®, a dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental dog chews are designed for daily usage, and every day chewing means more time cleaning.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Daily Oral Care Natural Cleaning Action Chewy Porous Texture Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up Over 4 Weeks of Daily Dental Hygiene Small 7-12kg Ridges to massage the gumline Deep clean with back of mouth action One stick per day Contributes to fresh breath Tasty recipe Wholesome ingredients (corn, wheat) Vitamin D & calcium for strong teeth Low in fat No added sugar Made with natural ingredients, and no added artificial flavours or colours

Pack size: 490G

Vitamin D & calcium for strong teeth

Low in fat No added sugar

Ingredients

Cereals* (62% extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts*, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Net Contents

10 x 49g ℮

Preparation and Usage