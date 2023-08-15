Purina Dentalife Medium Dog Chews 24 Sticks 552G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Veterinary Oral Health Council VOHC Accepted® Helps Control Tartar www.VOHC.org The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialised in oral health.

Your dog has specific needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to their overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina® DentaLife®, a dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental dog chews are designed for daily usage, and every day chewing means more time cleaning.

Daily Oral Care Chery Porous Texture Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up Natural cleaning action Over 3 Weeks of Daily Dental Hygiene Ridges to massage the gumline Deep clean with back of mouth action One stick per day Contributes to fresh breath No added sugar Low in fat Tasty recipe Wholesome ingredients (corn, wheat) Vitamin D & Calcium for strong teeth Made with natural ingredients, and no added artficial flavourings or colourants

Pack size: 552G

No added sugar
Low in fat

Ingredients

Cereals (62% Extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Net Contents

8 x 69g ℮

