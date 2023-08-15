We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Purina Dentalife Medium Dog Chews 24 Sticks 552G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs.Veterinary OralHealth Council VOHCAccepted®Helps Control Tartarwww.VOHC.orgThe VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialised in oral health.
Your dog has specific needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to their overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina® DentaLife®, a dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental dog chews are designed for daily usage, and every day chewing means more time cleaning.
®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Daily Oral CareChery Porous TextureScientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-upNatural cleaning actionOver 3 Weeks of Daily Dental HygieneRidges to massage the gumlineDeep clean with back of mouth actionOne stick per dayContributes to fresh breathNo added sugarLow in fatTasty recipeWholesome ingredients (corn, wheat)Vitamin D & Calcium for strong teethMade with natural ingredients, and no added artficial flavourings or colourants
Pack size: 552G
No added sugarLow in fat

Ingredients

Cereals (62% Extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Net Contents

8 x 69g ℮

Preparation and Usage

For a medium dog from 12kg to 25kg: 1 stick per day. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving them the treat. For your dog's health respect the feeding guide and exercise him/her daily.

