Purina Dentalife Large Dog Chews 18 Sticks 636G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs. Veterinary Oral Health Council accepted helps control tartar www.VOHC.org

Made with natural ingredients*, and no added artificial flavours or colours. *The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialised in oral health. Your dog has specific needs, and maintaining good oral health contributes positively to their overall well-being. That's why the experts at Purina® developed Purina® DentaLife®, a dental chew that is scientifically proven to help scrub even those hard-to-reach back teeth, that are the most vulnerable to plaque and tartar build up. Our dental dog chews are designed for daily usage, and every day chewing means more time cleaning.

Daily Oral Care Chewy Porous Texture Natural Cleaning Action Over 2 Weeks of Daily Dental Hygiene Scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up No added sugar Low in fat Tasty recipe Wholesome ingredients (corn, wheat) Vitamin D & calcium for strong teeth Ridges to massage the gumline Deep clean with back mouth action One stick per day Contributes to fresh breath

Pack size: 636G

Vitamin D & calcium for strong teeth

No added sugar Low in fat

Cereals* (62% Extruded Corn Flour, 5% Wheat Flour), Glycerol, Minerals, Yeasts*, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, *The VOHC is an American committee of veterinarians specialised in oral health

106g ℮

