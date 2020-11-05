Braun Bt3240 Beard Trimmer And Gilette

Excellent!
Great product, used on my beard, and worked well, but threw hairs everywhere. Used on arms and legs with good effect
Does exactly what it says
My hair was getting very thick thanks to the lockdown, and I managed to get one of these, and it was perfect
Excellent would definately recommend
Great for beard trimming, excellent feel, grips well, cuts excellent, holds charge very well, would definately recommend
no more lost shave heads
A life saver over the last week with the lack of time. Battery was fully charged and have been using everyday over the last 8 days and still going strong. easy to adjust length makes it so much easier to use and less pieces of plastic sitting in the bathroom cabinet. Easy to wash under the tap makes cleaning a lot easier. Thank you Braun making my life a lot easier getting ready for work .
Good quality in low price.
This review was collected as part of a promotion. Its a very good quality trimmer in low price. Choosing your beard length is very easy with a small wheel on top of it and it works perfect. Mostly I used it to shave at 0.5 mm so I pulled length adjuster off and blades were feeling a bit sharp on my skin but I think you can expect it from any trimmer of you want to shave as short as possible. This trimmer makes a good impression as soon as take it in my hand and feels like a long lasting product
An amazing piece of kit
I was dubious about how well this would perform as my current beard trimmer struggles to cut to the length I want. I though other beard trimmers would do the same. However, I was amazing by this. It is lightweight, easy to handle, allows you to adjust the cut length to exactly what you wants and goes round corners effortlessly. I can’t praise this machine highly enough and makes the beard trimming experience a fun one.This review was collected as part of a promotion.
This review was collected as part of a promotion
This Braun Beard Trimmer BT3240 is absolutely amazing, the different cutting lengths makes trimming my beard and stubble a doddle, the battery life lasts ages (the only down side I would say would be that you need to purchase a plug or have a socket that is compatible). I also like the fact it comes with a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor meaning detailing can be done to a very high standard.
good product with super features
I would highly recommend this product because of the unique grade setting dial and easiness of cleaning. I love the dial on this, so you can set how long or short you wish to keep your beard. Very easy to use. Fantastic product with lots of different height settings. Amazing blades with best mount system which beats much more expensive trimmers. It is lightweight so also perfect for travel.
Good trimmer
This product is a good upgrade to my previous trimmer it has a smoother cut and doesn't pull hairs as much and i can also use it in the shower. "This review was collected as part of a promotion".
Very well made product.
This review was collected as part of a promotion.This is a fantastic product. 39 individual settings make it a precise trim. Compared to my current trimmer, the smoothness of trim is amazing. The noise level is incredibly quiet, and the ability to use the trimmer when plugged in is also a major plus. I must admit I did mess up with the length the first time of trimming, and I went a little short, my fault.