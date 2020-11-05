By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Bt3240 Beard Trimmer And Gilette

Write a review
image 1 of Braun Bt3240 Beard Trimmer And Gilette
£ 28.00
£28.00/each

Offer

  • Achieve your style effortlessly with the Braun BT3240 beard trimmer & hair clipper for men. Delivering ultimate accuracy for an even cut, the BT3240 features a precision dial with 39 length settings and comes with Lifetime Sharp Blades. Washable trimmer head and comb (device should not be held under water).
  • H28.2cm x W13.7cm x D5.7cm
  • Straightener Closed dimensions
  • Sharper, faster, more efficient vs. all previous generations of Braun beard trimmers
  • Precision dial for 39 length settings in 0.5 mm step sizes for an effortless trimming experience
  • Lifetime Sharp Blades for even beard trimming and hair clipping
  • Create accurate lines and edges on neck and cheek with the main beard trimmer head
  • German technology and up to 80 minutes cordless trimming
  • Battery runs 30% longer vs. previous model

Information

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • The appliance is suitable for cleaning under running tap water. Detach the appliance from the power supply before cleaning it with water. The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock. Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance. If the appliance is marked 491, you can use it with any Braun power supply coded 491-XXXX. Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set. This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised.

Safety information

View more safety information

46 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from supersavvyme.co.uk

Great product, used on my beard, and worked well, but threw hairs everywhere. Used on arms and legs with good effect

Does exactly what it says

5 stars

Review from braun.com

My hair was getting very thick thanks to the lockdown, and I managed to get one of these, and it was perfect

Excellent would definately recommend

5 stars

Review from braun.com

Great for beard trimming, excellent feel, grips well, cuts excellent, holds charge very well, would definately recommend

no more lost shave heads

5 stars

Review from braun.com

A life saver over the last week with the lack of time. Battery was fully charged and have been using everyday over the last 8 days and still going strong. easy to adjust length makes it so much easier to use and less pieces of plastic sitting in the bathroom cabinet. Easy to wash under the tap makes cleaning a lot easier. Thank you Braun making my life a lot easier getting ready for work .

Good quality in low price.

5 stars

Review from braun.com

This review was collected as part of a promotion. Its a very good quality trimmer in low price. Choosing your beard length is very easy with a small wheel on top of it and it works perfect. Mostly I used it to shave at 0.5 mm so I pulled length adjuster off and blades were feeling a bit sharp on my skin but I think you can expect it from any trimmer of you want to shave as short as possible. This trimmer makes a good impression as soon as take it in my hand and feels like a long lasting product

An amazing piece of kit

5 stars

Review from braun.com

I was dubious about how well this would perform as my current beard trimmer struggles to cut to the length I want. I though other beard trimmers would do the same. However, I was amazing by this. It is lightweight, easy to handle, allows you to adjust the cut length to exactly what you wants and goes round corners effortlessly. I can’t praise this machine highly enough and makes the beard trimming experience a fun one.This review was collected as part of a promotion.

This review was collected as part of a promotion

5 stars

Review from braun.com

This Braun Beard Trimmer BT3240 is absolutely amazing, the different cutting lengths makes trimming my beard and stubble a doddle, the battery life lasts ages (the only down side I would say would be that you need to purchase a plug or have a socket that is compatible). I also like the fact it comes with a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor meaning detailing can be done to a very high standard.

good product with super features

5 stars

Review from braun.com

I would highly recommend this product because of the unique grade setting dial and easiness of cleaning. I love the dial on this, so you can set how long or short you wish to keep your beard. Very easy to use. Fantastic product with lots of different height settings. Amazing blades with best mount system which beats much more expensive trimmers. It is lightweight so also perfect for travel.

Good trimmer

4 stars

Review from braun.com

This product is a good upgrade to my previous trimmer it has a smoother cut and doesn't pull hairs as much and i can also use it in the shower. "This review was collected as part of a promotion".

Very well made product.

5 stars

Review from braun.com

This review was collected as part of a promotion.This is a fantastic product. 39 individual settings make it a precise trim. Compared to my current trimmer, the smoothness of trim is amazing. The noise level is incredibly quiet, and the ability to use the trimmer when plugged in is also a major plus. I must admit I did mess up with the length the first time of trimming, and I went a little short, my fault.

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

