Remington Curl And Straight Hairdryer
- Want to give your hair care routine a switch up? The Remington Curl and Straight Confidence Hair Dryer has the technology and tools you need to create the look you want with the power to help you achieve it in no time. Achieve the hairdresser curly blow in the comfort of your own home. The distinct curling nozzle is shaped to fit the body of the 45 mm barrel brush to create those just left the hairdresser bouncy blow dry curls. Fancy going straight? Swap the curling nozzle for the slim tapered nozzle that directs heat where you need it - ideal for sleek, straight styles. A cool shot to finish sets your selected style for longer. Its turbo boost and DC motor create airflow at speeds of up to 90 km/h for fast drying - ideal if you haven't got time to spare. Ionic conditioning - 90 percent more ions* for less frizz and more shine the Curl and Straight Confidence Hair Dryer generates 90 percent more ions* to reduce static and encourage frizz free, shiny looking hair. Choose between three heat and two speed settings to suit your hair type and style. Whatever your style, the lightweight Curl and Straight Confidence Hair Dryer has the power and performance to help you achieve the look you want, fast.
- *vs standard Remington Dryer.
- H31.8cm x W24cm x D11.6cm
- 2200 W and 90 km/h air speed - powerful airflow for fast drying
- Low noise vs a standard Remington hair dryer, for a better styling experience
- Lightweight
Information
Warnings
Safety information
This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been supervised/instructed and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be done by children unless they are older than 8 and supervised. Keep the appliance and cable out of reach of children under 8 years. Do not use this appliance near bathtubs, showers, basins or other vessels containing water. When the appliance is used in a bathroom, unplug it after use since the proximity of water presents a hazard even when the appliance is switched off. For additional protection, the installation of a residual current device (RCD) having a rated residual operating current not exceeding 30 mA is advisable in the electrical circuit supplying the bathroom*. * Currently, the fitting in a bathroom of an electrical socket suitable or capable of operating the appliance is not permitted in the UK (see BS7671). If the supply cord of this unit becomes damaged, discontinue use immediately and return the appliance to your nearest authorised Remington® service dealer for repair or replacement in order to avoid a hazard
Using Product Information
