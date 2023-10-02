Pokemon Card Board Game

Join the Pokémon Trainers at the Battle Academy! Prepare for a Pokémon battle with the ready-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy! The Battle Academy includes everything two players need to play, with guides to the decks so your first game is easy to follow. You can choose Charizard or Pikachu to lead your team in a heads-up battle against another Trainer. Then, switch up the decks to play Mewtwo against Charizard or Pikachu, and lead a different team of Pokémon into the arena! With a little strategy and a little luck, you can battle with the best!

H30.5cm x W30.5cm x D7.4cm BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED

Join the Pokémon trainers at the battle academy The perfect way to learn how to play the Pokémon trading card game Includes 3 complete Pokémon TCG decks, multiple tutorial guides, and more

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 6yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years