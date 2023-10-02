We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pokemon Card Board Game

Pokemon Card Board Game

3.7(3)
Write a review

£24.00

£24.00/each

Pokemon Card Board Game
Join the Pokémon Trainers at the Battle Academy!Prepare for a Pokémon battle with the ready-to-play Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy! The Battle Academy includes everything two players need to play, with guides to the decks so your first game is easy to follow.You can choose Charizard or Pikachu to lead your team in a heads-up battle against another Trainer. Then, switch up the decks to play Mewtwo against Charizard or Pikachu, and lead a different team of Pokémon into the arena! With a little strategy and a little luck, you can battle with the best!
H30.5cm x W30.5cm x D7.4cmBATTERIES NOT INCLUDED
Join the Pokémon trainers at the battle academyThe perfect way to learn how to play the Pokémon trading card gameIncludes 3 complete Pokémon TCG decks, multiple tutorial guides, and more

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 6yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Games, Jigsaws & Puzzles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here