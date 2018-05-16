Jvc Gumy True Wireless Earphones White

- JVC's Gumy True Wireless earphones are designed for work, rest and play. You can listen to your favourite music for up to 5 hours, then charge anytime or anywhere via the slimline compact charging case for 10 hours more. A total of 15 hours battery life. The IPX4 waterproof rating means that they are ideal for workout in the gym.
- H18.5cm x W7.3cm x D4.3cm
- 5 hours of playtime + 10 hours using the charging case
- Slim compact charging case
- Smartphone voice assistant compatible
