Groov-E Music Buds Wireless Earphones Black

Good quality, but erratic
Bought this a few months ago to help me fall asleep. Good quality with a selection of ear bud covering. Sound is loud and clear also. Only downside is that the sound cuts out for no apparent reason( internet not a problem) and then the volume increases significantly to tell me I am connected. This is annoying especially if I was asleep as it wakes me up with a jolt! Don't know if this is to happen or if I just got a faulty one? I don't use it as much for that reason and when I do, it's never at bedtime.
Very poor sound quality
Very frustrating - sound drops in and out unless you are on a motorway. Then it's perfect sound. However the rest of the time these are useless I am taking them back for a refund.