We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E Music Buds Wireless Earphones Black

2(2)Write a review
image 1 of Groov-E Music Buds Wireless Earphones Black

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

Clubcard Price
  • MusicBuds provide exceptionally clear sound and a powerful bass using the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Music, volume & track control are all available at a click of a button, as well as Siri or Google voice assistant. The stylish MusicBuds provide 11 hours of music playtime using the portable charging case.
  • H19.5cm x W10cm x D3cm
  • Bluetooth connectivity with true wireless stereo
  • 11hrs wireless audio playback
  • Voice assistant
  • Charging case included

Information

View all Headphones & Earphones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good quality, but erratic

3 stars

Bought this a few months ago to help me fall asleep. Good quality with a selection of ear bud covering. Sound is loud and clear also. Only downside is that the sound cuts out for no apparent reason( internet not a problem) and then the volume increases significantly to tell me I am connected. This is annoying especially if I was asleep as it wakes me up with a jolt! Don't know if this is to happen or if I just got a faulty one? I don't use it as much for that reason and when I do, it's never at bedtime.

Very poor sound quality

1 stars

Very frustrating - sound drops in and out unless you are on a motorway. Then it's perfect sound. However the rest of the time these are useless I am taking them back for a refund.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here