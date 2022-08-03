Navigator Colour Documents 120gsm paper provides the perfect surface for enhancing high resolution documents. Enjoy vivid colour for the best image definition with excellent print contrast and sharp images. The paper has an increased stiffness and thickness to allow double sided printing without show through, even in full colour applications. There are 250 sheets of paper per pack. This paper is FSC certified.

For use on all colour printers and copiers

Navigator Colour Documents 120Gsm 250 Sheets Ultra smooth finish for the best printing quality Ideal for the production of full colour documents: newsletters, brochures, catalogues etc For use on all colour printers and copiers

