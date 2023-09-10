We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Russell Hobbs 24610 Food Jug Blender

3.9(39)
£30.00

£30.00/each

Russell Hobbs 24610 Food Jug BlenderUp to 3 Years Guarantee**2 year guarantee + 1 when you register online at www.russellhobbs.com/register within 28 days
Model No: 24610220-240V ~ 50/60Hz400W89dB1615gThe actual product may differ from the picture on the carton.Made in China to the specifications of Spectrum Brands, Inc.Russell Hobbs and the RH logo are Registered Trade Marks of Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.© 2021 Spectrum Brands, Inc.
400WStainless Steel BladesChoice of 2 speed and pulse settingPureesSmoothiesSoups1.5 litre capacity jug blenderDishwasher safe parts including removable stainless steel blades for easy cleaningHandy lift up flap for adding ingredients

Produce of

Made in China

