Monster Pipeline Punch 4X500ml

Pleasantly surprised
Loved the taste not to fizzy pleasantly surprised will be recommending it to friends and family
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (Orange, Apple, Guava, Pineapple, Passion Fruit), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Taurine (0.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Sweetener (Sucralose), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colour (E129)
Best before: See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
4 x 500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|153kJ/
|767kJ/
|-
|(36kcal)
|(180kcal) (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|45g (17%)
|Of which sugars
|8.5g
|43g (47%)
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.20g (3%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly. E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Loved the taste not to fizzy pleasantly surprised will be recommending it to friends and family