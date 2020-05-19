San Miguel Premium Original Lager Beer 8 X 33Cl

Product Description
- Beer.
- San Miguel Especial is a premium pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head and citrus aroma. San Miguel perfectly balances bitterness to deliver full-bodied beer with a clean, crisp and refreshing taste. San Miguel Especial lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white flowers and liquorice. The beer has a subtle finish of roasted cereal and a pleasant balance between the sweetness of yeast and the mild bitterness of hops. It is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas, cured meats, hams and cheeses. Serve chilled at 6-8°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel beer at its best.
- Pack size: 2.64L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hop
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before: see base of can.
Name and address
- Cervezas San Miguel, S.L.U.,
- C/ Urgell, 240,
- 08036 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- 902 10 03 44
- www.sanmiguel.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
33cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml:
|Energy
|204 kJ/49 kcal
