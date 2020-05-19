By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

San Miguel Premium Original Lager Beer 8 X 33Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
San Miguel Premium Original Lager Beer 8 X 33Cl
£ 6.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • San Miguel Especial is a premium pilsner style lager, golden in colour, sparkling with a generous white creamy head and citrus aroma. San Miguel perfectly balances bitterness to deliver full-bodied beer with a clean, crisp and refreshing taste. San Miguel Especial lager has flavours of white bread, fruit, white flowers and liquorice. The beer has a subtle finish of roasted cereal and a pleasant balance between the sweetness of yeast and the mild bitterness of hops. It is well suited to various cuisines from around the world, including spicy food, tapas, cured meats, hams and cheeses. Serve chilled at 6-8°C, in the bottle or poured into a San Miguel chalice, of which the unique shape is designed to create and maintain a perfect head as well as channel the distinct aroma for a richer drinking experience, allowing you to enjoy the famous taste of San Miguel beer at its best.
  • Pack size: 2.64L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hop

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: see base of can.

Name and address

  • Cervezas San Miguel, S.L.U.,
  • C/ Urgell, 240,
  • 08036 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Cervezas San Miguel, S.L.U.,
  • C/ Urgell, 240,
  • 08036 Barcelona,
  • Spain.
  • 902 10 03 44
  • www.sanmiguel.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

33cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml:
Energy 204 kJ/49 kcal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Sol. Original Beer 12X330ml

£ 7.00
£1.77/litre

Offer

Birra Moretti Italian Lager 6 X 330Ml Cans

£ 5.00
£2.53/litre

Offer

Tesco New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Kronenbourg 1664 Beer 15 X 440Ml

£ 12.00
£1.82/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here