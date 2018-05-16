Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar 207Ml
New
Product Description
- Seasoned Rice Vinegar
- Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar is made from Zhenjiang vinegar, retaining the traditional flavour. Especially great for dressing cold dishes, salad and also ideal to use in stir fry, noodles and as a dipping sauce for dumplings.
- 5% acidity
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 207ML
Information
Ingredients
Zhenjiang Vinegar 90% (Water, Glutinous Rice, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Salt), Sugar, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Refrigerate after opening
Produce of
Product of China
Distributor address
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
- 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
- London,
- E14 9GE,
- United Kingdom.
- www.LKK.com
Net Contents
207ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Energy
|410 kJ (96 kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|16 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|2.0 g
