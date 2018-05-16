By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar 207Ml
£ 2.50
£1.21/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Seasoned Rice Vinegar
  • Lee Kum Kee Seasoned Rice Vinegar is made from Zhenjiang vinegar, retaining the traditional flavour. Especially great for dressing cold dishes, salad and also ideal to use in stir fry, noodles and as a dipping sauce for dumplings.
  • 5% acidity
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 207ML

Information

Ingredients

Zhenjiang Vinegar 90% (Water, Glutinous Rice, Wheat Bran, Sugar, Salt), Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of China

Distributor address

  • Lee Kum Kee (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 3 Harbour Exchange Square,
  • London,
  • E14 9GE,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

207ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mL
Energy 410 kJ (96 kcal)
Fat <0.5 g
of which saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrate 16 g
of which sugars 13 g
Protein 3.6 g
Salt 2.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

