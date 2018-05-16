By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Frosting 400G

Tesco Finest Sicilian Lemon Frosting 400G
£ 2.30
£0.58/100g

New

Product Description

  • Lemon flavour frosting.
  • Bursting with the fresh, fruity flavour of zesty Sicilian lemons. For easy filling and piping.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lemon Oil (0.2%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to an 8 inch (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 33gPer 100g
Energy617kJ1871kJ147kcal446kcal
Fat6.4g19.3g
Saturates3.3g10.1g
Carbohydrate22.3g67.6g
Sugars22.1g66.9g
Fibre0.2g0.5g
Protein<0.1g0.2g
Salt0.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

