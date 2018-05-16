Tesco Salmon Skinless & Boneless 160G

- Energy505kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat5.8g8%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 505kJ / 121kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless salmon.
- Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- MILD & TENDER
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 1 days.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a can (80g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|505kJ / 121kcal
|632kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.8g
|21.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|414mg
|518mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
