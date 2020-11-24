By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cheese Selection Slate Board 540G

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection Slate Board 540G
£ 10.00
£18.52/kg DR.WT

New

Per 30g
  • Energy539kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Vintage Red Leicester Bite cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, Montagnolo® Affiné full fat soft mould ripened cheese and Swiss Reserve Le Gruyere® AOP made with unpasteurised milk.
  • A selection of hard and soft British and Continental cheeses with tasting notes, specially chosen to create the perfect cheeseboard.
  • Pack size: 540G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

Approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

540g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
Energy539kJ / 131kcal1796kJ / 435kcal
Fat12.6g41.9g
Saturates9.2g30.5g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars<0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g14.0g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy450kJ 109kcal
      5%
    • Fat9.6g
      14%
    • Saturates5.8g
      29%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.4g
      7%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 109kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: St Endellion Brie Full Fat Soft Mould Ripened Cheese (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 30gPer 100g
    Energy450kJ / 109kcal1502kJ / 363kcal
    Fat9.6g31.9g
    Saturates5.8g19.2g
    Carbohydrate0.4g1.3g
    Sugars<0.1g0.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein5.3g17.6g
    Salt0.4g1.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Per 30g
    • Energy527kJ 127kcal
      6%
    • Fat10.5g
      15%
    • Saturates6.8g
      34%
    • Sugars<0.1g
      <1%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1755kJ / 423kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 18 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
    Energy1755kJ / 423kcal527kJ / 127kcal
    Fat34.9g10.5g
    Saturates22.7g6.8g
    Carbohydrate2.8g0.8g
    Sugars0.1g<0.1g
    Fibre0.1g<0.1g
    Protein24.4g7.3g
    Salt1.9g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Montagnolo® Affiné Full Fat Soft Mould Ripened Cheese (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 18 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Le Gruyère® Cheese AOP (Milk).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 18 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Approx. 18 Servings

