Tesco Finest Cheese Selection Slate Board 540G
New
- Energy539kJ 131kcal7%
- Fat12.6g18%
- Saturates9.2g46%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 539kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- St Endellion Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese, Vintage Red Leicester Bite cheese, Wensleydale cheese with sweetened dried cranberries and sweetened dried blueberries, Montagnolo® Affiné full fat soft mould ripened cheese and Swiss Reserve Le Gruyere® AOP made with unpasteurised milk.
- A selection of hard and soft British and Continental cheeses with tasting notes, specially chosen to create the perfect cheeseboard.
- Pack size: 540G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
540g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|539kJ / 131kcal
|1796kJ / 435kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|41.9g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|30.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|4.2g
|14.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Per 30g
- Energy450kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 109kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: St Endellion Brie Full Fat Soft Mould Ripened Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 30g Per 100g Energy 450kJ / 109kcal 1502kJ / 363kcal Fat 9.6g 31.9g Saturates 5.8g 19.2g Carbohydrate 0.4g 1.3g Sugars <0.1g 0.1g Fibre 0g 0g Protein 5.3g 17.6g Salt 0.4g 1.3g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Per 30g
- Energy527kJ 127kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1755kJ / 423kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 30g Energy 1755kJ / 423kcal 527kJ / 127kcal Fat 34.9g 10.5g Saturates 22.7g 6.8g Carbohydrate 2.8g 0.8g Sugars 0.1g <0.1g Fibre 0.1g <0.1g Protein 24.4g 7.3g Salt 1.9g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Montagnolo® Affiné Full Fat Soft Mould Ripened Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Le Gruyère® Cheese AOP (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Blueberries [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Fructose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Approx. 18 Servings
