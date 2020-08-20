By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine 750Ml

image 1 of 19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine 750Ml

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Red Australian Wine
  • To learn more about this and similar stories, please visit us at 19Crimes.com
  • Download the living wine labels app to discover their stories
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • The Uprising pays homage to Australia's "Rum Rebellion" of 1808. Due to the Government's hindering of the rum trade, the rebellion was the only time a group of soldiers and citizens banded together to overthrow the Government.
  • A portion of this wine has thus been aged for 30 days in rum barrels and is dark with jammy flavours and a smoky finish.
  • Each declared by his majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Based on real events from the 1800s
  • Part-aged in rum barrels
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Dark with jammy flavours and a smoky finish

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

19 Crimes

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Tony Robinson

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabinet Sauvignon, Shirz, Grenache

Vinification Details

  • A portion of this hand craft wine has been aged for 30 days in rum barrels

History

  • The men featured on our wine labels are not those of fiction. They were flesh and blood. Criminals, artists and scholars. In history, they share a bond - receiving "punishment by transportation" for violation of one of 19 crimes and becoming the first settlers of a new nation.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australian red wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • 19 Crimes,
  • 97 Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa SA 5355,
  • Australia.
  • Bottled for:

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

