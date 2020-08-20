19 Crimes The Uprising Red Wine 750Ml
Product Description
- Red Australian Wine
- To learn more about this and similar stories, please visit us at 19Crimes.com
- Download the living wine labels app to discover their stories
- For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
- The Uprising pays homage to Australia's "Rum Rebellion" of 1808. Due to the Government's hindering of the rum trade, the rebellion was the only time a group of soldiers and citizens banded together to overthrow the Government.
- A portion of this wine has thus been aged for 30 days in rum barrels and is dark with jammy flavours and a smoky finish.
- Each declared by his majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Based on real events from the 1800s
- Part-aged in rum barrels
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Dark with jammy flavours and a smoky finish
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Producer
19 Crimes
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Tony Robinson
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cabinet Sauvignon, Shirz, Grenache
Vinification Details
- A portion of this hand craft wine has been aged for 30 days in rum barrels
History
- The men featured on our wine labels are not those of fiction. They were flesh and blood. Criminals, artists and scholars. In history, they share a bond - receiving "punishment by transportation" for violation of one of 19 crimes and becoming the first settlers of a new nation.
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australian red wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- 19 Crimes,
- 97 Sturt Highway,
- Nuriootpa SA 5355,
- Australia.
- Bottled for:
Importer address
- Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
- Regal House,
- 70 London Road,
- Twickenham,
- Middlesex,
- TW1 3QS,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
