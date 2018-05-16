By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Swedish Style Meatballs 600G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Swedish Style Meatballs 600G
£ 4.50
£7.50/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1499kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork and beef meatballs with a creamy style gravy and sweetened dried cranberries.
  • WITH CRANBERRIES British pork and beef meatballs with Swedish style gravy
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork and Beef Meatballs [Pork (60%), Beef (20%), Water, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Extract, Pimento Extract], Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Cranberry, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Stock [Beef Extract, Water, Salt], Parsley, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Onion, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Clove.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 20-25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Stir sauce before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork and beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (135g**)
Energy1111kJ / 267kcal1499kJ / 361kcal
Fat19.9g26.8g
Saturates8.0g10.8g
Carbohydrate10.7g14.4g
Sugars6.3g8.4g
Fibre0.8g1.0g
Protein11.1g15.0g
Salt1.0g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 540g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.48
£1.38/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here