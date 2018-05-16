Tesco Swedish Style Meatballs 600G

- Energy1499kJ 361kcal18%
Product Description
- Seasoned pork and beef meatballs with a creamy style gravy and sweetened dried cranberries.
- WITH CRANBERRIES British pork and beef meatballs with Swedish style gravy
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork and Beef Meatballs [Pork (60%), Beef (20%), Water, Wheat Flour, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Extract, Pimento Extract], Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Cranberry, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Stock [Beef Extract, Water, Salt], Parsley, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Onion, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Garlic, Chilli Powder, Clove.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Chilled: 20-25 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Stir sauce before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork and beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (135g**)
|Energy
|1111kJ / 267kcal
|1499kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|19.9g
|26.8g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.7g
|14.4g
|Sugars
|6.3g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|11.1g
|15.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 600g typically weighs 540g.
|-
|-
Safety information
