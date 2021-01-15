We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 480Ml

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy650kJ 155kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars14.8g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 985kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate flavour brownie pieces.
  • Fully Loaded Rich chocolate ice cream with chocolate brownie chunks
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Chocolate Brownie Chunks (12%) [Brown Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy985kJ / 234kcal650kJ / 155kcal
Fat8.4g5.6g
Saturates6.6g4.4g
Carbohydrate34.6g22.8g
Sugars22.5g14.8g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein4.8g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Better than its rival!

5 stars

Im just going to come out and say it! I like this more than the branded ice cream it is ‘emulating’ I love the taste - its like chocolate gateau but ice cream. One minor gripe! For a product that has the words ‘fully loaded’ on the packing- I want more brownie chunks!

Wet Cardboard Aftertaste

1 stars

The worst chocolate fudge brownie ice cream we have ever tried. The taste is initially bitter followed by a strong stale wet cardboard aftertaste. We like many of Tesco’s own brands, but this is a huge disappointment, so wouldn’t recommend it at all.

