Tesco Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 480Ml

Better than its rival!
Im just going to come out and say it! I like this more than the branded ice cream it is ‘emulating’ I love the taste - its like chocolate gateau but ice cream. One minor gripe! For a product that has the words ‘fully loaded’ on the packing- I want more brownie chunks!
Wet Cardboard Aftertaste
The worst chocolate fudge brownie ice cream we have ever tried. The taste is initially bitter followed by a strong stale wet cardboard aftertaste. We like many of Tesco’s own brands, but this is a huge disappointment, so wouldn’t recommend it at all.