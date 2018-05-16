By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heineken Premium Lager Beer 12 X 650Ml

Heineken Premium Lager Beer 12 X 650Ml
Product Description

  • Lager Beer
  • There's more behind the star
  • Star Magic
  • The red star? It's an ancient brewers symbol. 4 points represent the purely natural ingredients: malted barley, water, hops and unique Heineken® A-Yeast®. In medieval times, the 5th point was 'the unknown magic' of brewing. We don't rely on magic anymore. We replaced it with passionate craftsmanship but we'll still keep the 5-pointed star.
  • Not for Sale to Persons Under the Age of 18
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Please visit: EnjoyHeinekenResponsibly.com
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C100128, www.fsc.org
  • Recyclable Packaging
  • Keep South Africa Tidy
  • Extra large
  • Pack size: 7800ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool and dark and don't let it get old

Produce of

Produced in Holland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold between 2 and 5°C
  • Drink straight from bottle if that's what you like
  • or:
  • Pour under 45° into clean, cold, wet beer glass
  • With a full foamy head to keep air out and carbonation in

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.,
  • Amsterdam,
  • Holland.
  • For:
  • Heineken SA,

Return to

  • Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.,
  • Amsterdam,
  • Holland.
  • For more information visit: heineken.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 650ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 152 KJ/ 36 Cal.

