Heineken Premium Lager Beer 12 X 650Ml

Product Description
- Lager Beer
- There's more behind the star
- Star Magic
- The red star? It's an ancient brewers symbol. 4 points represent the purely natural ingredients: malted barley, water, hops and unique Heineken® A-Yeast®. In medieval times, the 5th point was 'the unknown magic' of brewing. We don't rely on magic anymore. We replaced it with passionate craftsmanship but we'll still keep the 5-pointed star.
- Not for Sale to Persons Under the Age of 18
- Enjoy Responsibly
- Please visit: EnjoyHeinekenResponsibly.com
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C100128, www.fsc.org
- Recyclable Packaging
- Keep South Africa Tidy
- Extra large
- Pack size: 7800ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store cool and dark and don't let it get old
Produce of
Produced in Holland
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold between 2 and 5°C
- Drink straight from bottle if that's what you like
- or:
- Pour under 45° into clean, cold, wet beer glass
- With a full foamy head to keep air out and carbonation in
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.,
- Amsterdam,
- Holland.
- For:
- Heineken SA,
Return to
- Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.,
- Amsterdam,
- Holland.
- For more information visit: heineken.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
12 x 650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|152 KJ/ 36 Cal.
