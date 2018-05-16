Product Description
- PIMP MY PRESECCO GIFT SET
- Make a great tasting prosecco royale cocktail by topping off your prosecco with black raspberry liqueur
- Chambord® Black Raspberry Liqueur
- Chambord liqueur is an infusion of the world's finest red and black raspberries, Madagascan vanilla and XO Cognac.
- According to the legend, Chambord was inspired by a luxurious raspberry liqueur produced for King Louis XIV during his visit to Chateau Chambord in the 17th century.
- Canti® Prosecco
- Pale straw colour with bouquet and taste of green apples and flowers. Serve chilled and enjoy on its own or with olives and cold meats.
- Chambord® Black Raspberry Liqueur
- Alc. 16.5% vol.
- 0.8 UK Units per bottle
- Product of France
- Canti® Prosecco
- Alc. 11% vol.
- 2.2 UK Units per bottle
- Product of Italy
- Prosecco Flute
- Product of the EU
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
- Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive.
- Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information.
- For the facts drinkaware.co.uk
- Chambord is a registered trademark and Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur is a product of Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd. This gift set has been independently produced and distributed in the UK by Blue Tree Limited and has not been produced with the authorisation of Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.
Information
Allergy Information
- Canti® Prosecco: Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Prosecco Flute
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Lower age limit
18 Years
