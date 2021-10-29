We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Lollies 40G

Tesco Milk Chocolate Lollies 40G

This product is available until 23/12/2023
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
220kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Solid milk chocolate lollipops.
The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.orgSolid Chocolate
Pack size: 40G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 10g e (40g)

