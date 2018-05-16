By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Acre Lane Beef & Pork Mince 750G

Acre Lane Beef & Pork Mince 750G
£ 3.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Acre Lane Beef & Pork Mince 750g
  • At Acre Lane it's all about the taste. We believe if you're going to the trouble of cooking something beautiful it's worth going all the way. Acre Lane is about embracing those tried and tested traditional methods that create moments of deliciousness. And to do this you need great ingredients. That's why we have carefully selected our meat to give you those wonderful flavours.
  • Typical percentage of fat under 25%.
  • Typical percentage of collagen / meat protein ration under 18%.
  • Bag - Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
  • 25% Fat
  • Succulent and tender, beef & pork mince
  • Simply frozen
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Some appliances may vary.
Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Slaughtered in the EU, UK, or Ireland. Minced and packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.
  • info@bawnbua.com

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

