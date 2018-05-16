Tesco Lebkuchen Iced Stars 250G
Product Description
- Sugar glazed spiced cakes with dark chocolate.
- German inspired Lightly spiced and baked to a classic recipe Sugar glazed seasonal spiced cakes, dipped in dark chocolate
- German inspired Lightly spiced and baked to a classic recipe
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerol), Potato Starch, Fructose, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Citric Acid, Salt, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Lactic Acid.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 21 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One star (12g)
|Energy
|1617kJ / 383kcal
|188kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|71.9g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|41.2g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|6.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
