Tesco Piggy Paradise Ice Cream 480Ml

Product Description
- Chocolate and marshmallow flavour ice creams with toffee and marshmallow ripples and chocolate flavour pig shaped pieces.
- Fully Loaded Chocolate and marshmallow ice creams with toffee and marshmallow ripples
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flavour Pig Shaped Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Toffee Ripple (7%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Marshmallow Ripple (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Salt], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
480ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|978kJ
|773kJ
|234kcal
|185kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|9.9g
|Saturates
|10.5g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|21.2g
|Sugars
|21.1g
|16.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
