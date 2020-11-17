By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Piggy Paradise Ice Cream 480Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Piggy Paradise Ice Cream 480Ml
£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml
One Scoop
  • Energy773kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and marshmallow flavour ice creams with toffee and marshmallow ripples and chocolate flavour pig shaped pieces.
  • Fully Loaded Chocolate and marshmallow ice creams with toffee and marshmallow ripples
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Flavour Pig Shaped Pieces (8%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Toffee Ripple (7%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Marshmallow Ripple (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Salt], Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy978kJ773kJ234kcal185kcal
Fat12.6g9.9g
Saturates10.5g8.3g
Carbohydrate26.9g21.2g
Sugars21.1g16.6g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein2.7g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cookie Dough Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 1.90
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Winter Wonderland Ice Cream 900Ml

£ 1.70
£0.19/100ml

New

Cadbury Caramel Ice Cream 480Ml

£ 2.50
£0.52/100ml
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here