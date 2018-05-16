By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brooklyn Special Effects Alcohol Free Lager 4X355ml

Brooklyn Special Effects Alcohol Free Lager 4X355ml
£ 4.00
£2.82/litre

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer
  • In movies, special effects make you think you're seeing the unbelievable. With Brooklyn Special Effects, we're making you taste something incredible: a delicious alcohol free beer.
  • We wanted to brew a beer for more places, more occasions, and more people. A beer that could take on midday lunch breaks, work happy hours, pre-workouts, post-workouts, watching the kids, very late nights, and more.
  • Special Effects is a hoppy lager with an unexpected piney aroma and pleasantly bitter finish. The beer gets its bready sweetness from a blend of pale caramel, and dark roasted Munich malts, and its surprising nose from dry-hopping with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops - a technique rarely used in alcohol free brewing. It tastes just like a regular beer, but therein lies the special effect: it's not.
  • Serve with spinach salads, grilled chicken, omelettes and fresh goats cheese.
  • 0.1 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Recycle
  • Pack size: 1.42L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

0.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end - see bottle.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • www.brooklynbrewery.com
  • Consumer Helpline (03457 585685)

Net Contents

4 x 355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy121kJ/29kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate6,3g
of which sugars2,9g
Protein<0,5g
Salt<0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

